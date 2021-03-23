Police Arrest Suspected Cultists, Armed Robbers, Recover Ammunitions

Police in Lagos today paraded 132 suspected cultists, traffic robbers, murder suspects e.t.c just as it arrested 234 robbers, 343 cultists and recovered 235 arms and 265 ammunition between January and mid March, 2021.

Lagos CP, Mr Hakeem Odumosu disclosed that 75 robberies were foiled between January and Mid March, 2021while 232 vehicles were recovered by the command.

He disclosed the figures while parading suspected criminals at the Command’s Hq in Ikeja. He assured that the Command would be unrelenting in fighting crime.