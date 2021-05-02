Police Arrest Six Suspected One Chance Robbers In Abuja

The FCT Police Command has arrested six suspects for one chance/armed robbery along Zuba and Lugbe axis.

Amongst the suspects are: Ishmael *Peter ‘m’ 31 years and Omeka Kadiru ‘m’ 20 years* arrested by eagle-eyed Police detectives from Zuba Division on routine patrol in the wee hours of Thursday 29 April, 2021 while attempting to dispossess their victim of her belongings.

The suspects who parade themselves as commercial drivers confessed that they lure their unsuspecting victims (women) into their operational vehicle before carrying out their nefarious act. *Exhibits recovered ;one(1) red colour Toyota Corolla with reg No BWA 782 BD, one fabricated beretta pistol, six (6) rounds of live ammunition, one (1) plyer, one (1) chisel, two (2) ATM cards, one (1) camouflage cap and vest, three (3) different NUMBER PLATES, seven (7) Human hair-WEAVES, ten (10) mobile phones, bunch of keys, two(2) pairs of female shoes, four (4) female hand bags, cash sum of one hundred and twenty eight thousand, one hundred and twenty naira (N128,120.00), one (1) invoice booklet, one (1) lighter, six (6) pieces of female clothes and other items.*

Relatedly, Police Operatives from Lugbe Division arrested one *Emmanuel Joseph 26years, Thankgod Abam 26years, Gabriel Joshua 27years and Ekene Nwatu 31years* all male for robbery. The suspects confessed to terrorizing Lugbe axis using fraudulent means to dispossess unsuspecting residents of their possessions. Exhibits

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: *one (1) red colour Toyota Corolla reg no. BDG 648 EZ, six (6) plasma TVs, jewlries and several household items.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Also, the Command wishes to restate the ban on the use of unauthorized covered number plates within the FCT to desists, as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.*

The Command Implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352

NPF FCT Command