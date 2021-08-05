Police Arrest, Detain Femi Fani-Kayode’s Ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu

FCT Police have arrested and detained Precious Chikwendu, an ex-wife of former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

She was detained after going to the Force CID Area 10, Abuja on the invitation of the police.

This is according to Child Rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who claimed FFK instituted criminal defamation against Precious who bore four sons for him.

He also stated that the former minister has prevented Precious from seeing their children.