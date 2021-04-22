Entertainment

Police Arrest Actor Baba Ijesha For Defiling 14yr Old Girl

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
7

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘m’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor

The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘f’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 year old.

The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
7

Related Articles

Mike Bamiloye

You’ll Give Account Of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter – Mike Bamiloye Tells Those with Large Followers

2 hours ago

Sandra Iheuwa Shares Prove That Ubi Franklin Wants To Marry Her

15 hours ago

What Rita Edochie Said After Death Of Ada Jesus

15 hours ago

Reigning Mrs World Resigns Weeks After Pageant Controversy

1 day ago
Back to top button