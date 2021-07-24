News

Police Arrest 5 Sodomites For Gang-Raping Boy In Kano

The Kano State Police Command have arrested five men for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old man in Gwale LGA of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Friday, July 23, said the suspects were arrested on July 16, 2021, following a complaint from the victim’s nephew.

According to him, the complain came in on July 15, after which the victim, Tajuddeen Hashim, who complained of stomach pain, was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

He gave the names of the suspects as Ahmed Inuwa, Nasiru Ishyaku Moh’d, Lawan Uba, Auwalu Uba and Rabiu Sharu, who during preliminary investigation confessed to have deceived and lured the victim to various places and had anal s*x with him on several occasions.

“One of the suspects, named Rabiu Sharu, 33, further confessed that he was the first person to have lured the teenager and had an Anal S*x with him,” he said.

