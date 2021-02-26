Police Arrest 12-man Cyber Criminal Gang, Others

Police operatives have arrested a 12-man cybercrime syndicate for internet fraud and other cyber-related offences.

The suspects, with their ages within the range of twenty-two (22) and thirty (30), were arrested at a residence in Kubwa area of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Abuja following intelligence received by the Police.

Similarly, a Police team busted a 2-man gang of a 61-year-old physically challenged man, Musa Usman from Kebbi State who resides in Anambra State and one Ahmed Shuaibu, 27years, native of Nasarawa State for complicity in the distribution and sale of illicit/dangerous drugs to bandits in their camps at Babuga, Nasarawa State. The physically challenged man has been taking advantage of his physical state to evade police attention until his eventual arrest.

Thirty-five wraps of substance suspected to be Cocaine were recovered from the suspects.