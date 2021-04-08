Headline

Police Area Command In Aba Currently Rocked By Gunshots

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Gunshots are currently rocking a police area command in Aba, the commercial town in Abia State.

According to Daily Trust, the residents were going about their normal activities when sounds of gunshots blazed across the town.

Residents have been ordered back to their houses as all roads around the police command have been barricaded.

A top police source told the publication that security operatives got intelligence that the gunmen that unleashed terror on security formations in Imo State are currently on their way to Aba Area Command.

