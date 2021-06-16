Sports

Pogba Removes Heineken Bottle During Press Conference

Damola Areo55 mins ago
France midfielder, Paul Pogba has removed a bottle of Heineken beer from the table in front of him at a press conference at the Euro 2020.

Pogba had just been awarded man of the match in France’s clash with Germany that ended 1-0 in favour of the French’s on Tuesday.

This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from before him at a press conference yesterday.

Pogba on his own part left the two bottles of Coca-Cola and a bottle of water in front of him except the Heineken bottle.

