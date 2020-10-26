Pogba Quits France Team Over Macron’s Comment On Islamic Terrorism

Paul Pogba has quit the national team of France in reaction to a statement made by President Emmanuel Macron on Islamic terrorism.

On Friday, 23 October 2020, Macron said that the ‘monstrosity of Islamist terrorism’ must be dealt with strongly

He said this in reaction to the beheading of Samuel Patty, 47, a teacher who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40km northwest of Paris.

Patty was accused of showing offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his class.

His sacrifice for the freedom of speech earned him a posthumous award of the French Legion d’honneur which is France’s highest honour

According to The SUN, his death was described by Macron as an “Islamic terrorist attack”

He reportedly said: “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

In reaction, Pogba who is a devout Muslim tendered his resignation from the French national team

The Manchester United midfielder based his decision on the Legion d’honneur award issued to Patty and also the comments made by President Macron.