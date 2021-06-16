Pogba Plays Down Rudiger Bite Incident In Euro 2020

Paul Pogba has played down the bite from Antonio Rudiger in France 1-0 win against Germany in their Euro 2020 Group F encounter.

An own-goal by Mats Hummels gave France three points from the hotly contested match in Munich.

During the game, Pogba had complained to the referee that he was bitten by Rudiger. He, however, played down the incident after the game.

“In terms of Tony [Rudiger], we are friends. There was nothing big,” Pogba said at a post-match conference.

“I think you saw the television pictures, this is all over, this belongs to the past, I am not crying for yellow or red cards because of such actions.

“He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me, but we have known each other for a long time.

“I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he takes the decision. It’s over, I just want to play football.

“He has not received any card, I think it is better like this. It was a great match for us, for the fans, for the spectators. I don’t want him to be suspended because of such a situation. At the end of the match we hugged each other and that’s it.”