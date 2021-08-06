Pochettino Gives Update On PSG Signing Messi

Paris St Germain manager, Maurizio Pochettino has said the club is working on signing Lionel Messi.

He said this shortly after Barcelona stated that Messi who has been with their club since boyhood will not be staying with them any longer.

This led to speculations that the Argentine could make a move to PSG this summer.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their opening game of the league season, Pochettino confirmed the information.

“Of course [signing Messi] is a possibility,” he said.

“The club is working on it and if there is any information we will communicate it as soon as possible.”