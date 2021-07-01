Plateau State Not To Blame For Insecurity In North, Says Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has exonerated his state from claims that Northern governors are to blame for the insecurity in the region.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, yesterday blamed northern governors for the high level of insecurity in their region and Nigeria as a whole.

The group based its claims on the abandonment of youths in the region, saying they are a ticking time bomb.

However, Lalong who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, stated that his state has done enough to empower youths.

He said: “We have a complete Ministry for the youths, we have social intervention programmes for the youths. As we speak, over 50,000 youths have been trained by Plateau Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, PLASMEDA, giving them different kinds of skills.

“We have keyed into the Federal Government’s intervention scheme, N-Power and the rest of them. The youths are making use of the skills, they are contributing to the IGR of the state as employers of labour.

“For the ACF to say that, let them name which governor, let them not make a blanket statement, it is rather an unfortunate statement. In Plateau State, we have done enough for the youths.

“We have given them a level playing ground and there are some youths that are holding political offices in the local and state governments, they are DGs of parastatals and agencies.

“When people want to be criminals, they do not because of government. If it is for the youths, successive governments have done enough for them. Let the youths come out and say the government has not done anything for them.’’