Plateau State Gives Looters Three Days To Return Public, Private Items

The Plateau State Government has issued a three-day ultimatum to hoodlums who looted public and private premises in the Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

The looting took place despite a 24-hour curfew declared by the government as a result of the violence emanated from the EndARS protest in Nigeria.

Arresting over 100 of the looters, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, said that they will be prosecuted.

The State Police Command in a statement issued in Jos on Monday and signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Donbey Peters noted, “Sequel to the ugly occurrences that bedeviled some parts of the State particularly Jos North and Jos South LGAs of the State, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command CP Edward Egbuka has ccondemned in totality the breaking and looting into government warehouses, shops and private houses of individuals by hoodlums and other criminals within Jos and Bukuru metropolis under the guise of #ENDSARS protests.

“He described it as an act of criminality aimed at truncating the tireless efforts of the Police and other Security agencies on the Plateau. This has led to the arrest of over hundred persons. He stated that the Government of Plateau State is giving these looters the grace to return immediately every looted item to the nearest Local Government Office not later than Wednesday 28/10/2020.

“Anyone found in possession of any looted item after this date will be arrested and brought to book. In conclusion the Commissioner of Police reminded the public that the 24 hours curfew is still in place and he cautioned the public about disobedience.”