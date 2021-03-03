Pirlo Slams Ronaldo, Hails Morata In Juventus 3-0 Win Against Spezia

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has criticised Ronaldo and the other players in the club following their 3-0 win against

The Serie A game played on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium saw goals from Morata, Federico Chiesa and Ronaldo.

Pirlo who criticised the player for the poor start in the game, however, hailed Morata, saying he’s key.

“We didn’t make a brilliant start, which is normal when you are playing every three days,” Pirlo said at his post-match press conference.

“We tried to manage the game and also created some chances in the first half. In the second half, thanks to some fresh faces, we were able to be more threatening and change the contest, with the wingers and midfielders making good runs into the box.

“Morata is key for us. He knows how to play as part of this team and attack the space in behind.

“We now hope he can get back to his best quickly.”