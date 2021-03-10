Pirlo Reacts To Juventus Crashing Out Of Champions League

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has reacted to his sides 3-2 loss to Porto in their second leg Champions League game on Tuesday.

The game saw Juventus crash out of the competition on 5-3 aggregate.

Speaking after the game, Pirlo said his side missed a lost of opportunities to make the game theirs.

“It will take a few days to cancel this game from our minds, but then we must face every game with the right attitude, realise we’re still only in March and have time to climb the Serie A table,” he added.

“We had started well and there was a chance with Alvaro Morata to take the lead immediately. It didn’t go in, there was an error for the penalty, we could’ve conceded a second, but then played the game we should’ve done in the second half, helped also by the extra man.

“When you concede, then it becomes a completely different match.”