Pirlo Reacts As Ronaldo Throws Juventus Jersey Away

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo, has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo threw away his jersey after his side’s win against Genoa in the Italian Serie A.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie ensured Juventus ended the game at the Allianz Arena 3-1.

In the end, Ronaldo could be seen throwing his jersey away. However, it was reported that he wanted to hand it over to a ball boy.

Speaking after the game, Pirlo said Ronaldo was not happy he didn’t leave his mark by scoring in the game.

“It’s normal he wanted to score a goal, especially seeing that the match had turned out in a certain way,” Pirlo told Sky Sport.

“It is part of the attitude of champions who always want to leave their mark.”

