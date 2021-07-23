PIB Could Spark Fresh Unrest In Niger Delta – Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said the Petroleum Industrial Bill which gives 5% to oil communities could lead to fresh unrest in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, when the bill was fashioned under the late president Yar’adua, what was promised to the host communities is 10%.

He said it would be bad for Nigeria to add unrest in the South-South to that already being faced in other regions.

He said: “When PIB was first introduced and forwarded to the National Assembly by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, 10% was proposed for Host Communities fund and Frontier Basins for exploration of oil as against the Bill recently passed, giving 3% to Host Communities and 30% to Frontier Basins.

“These, as far as the people of Niger Delta or oil producing states are concerned are unjustifiable and look like opening another chapter for unrest in the area which will not benefit anybody.

“Imagine the problem the country has been facing with Boko Haram insurgency in the North East for the past ten years , the Armed banditry and Kidnapping also being faced in the North West within the last three to four years as well as agitations being faced in South West and South East, to now be added up with avoidable crisis in the South-South.

“Those of us from the area did our best to prevail on our colleagues to listen to us and buy into our demands but number or majority position was used which in actual fact do not build a nation with diversity like Nigeria.

“Might and majority do not build a diversified nation like Nigeria, but presence of justice, fairness. Mere reliance on numbers without fairness, equity and justice is inimical to nation building,” he added.