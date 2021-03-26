Entertainment

Photos Of Lady Fingered By Counsellor Lutterodt On Live TV Surfaces

Damola Areo3 hours ago
9

Photos of the lady who was fingered on a live TV show by Popular Ghanaian relationship counsellor, Cyril Lutterodt have surfaced.

LIB reported earlier that Lutterodt who appeared on UTV’s adult talk show “Red Light”, left many asking where his wife was after continously pressing the butt of the lady he used to drive home his “counsels” on the live TV show. He then proceeded to finger the lady before putting her on the bed they made in the studio for further orgasm.

The lady who has now been identified as Naomi Gold, is said to be an upcoming model. See her photos below;

Photos of lady who was fingered on a live TV show by a relationship counsellor surfaces

Photos of lady who was fingered on a live TV show by a relationship counsellor surfaces

Photos of lady who was fingered on a live TV show by a relationship counsellor surfaces

Photos of lady who was fingered on a live TV show by a relationship counsellor surfaces

Photos of lady who was fingered on a live TV show by a relationship counsellor surfaces

 

Damola Areo3 hours ago
9

Related Articles

Anita Joseph Advises Ladies On Who Not To Marry

7 hours ago

Adekunle Gold Blocks Alleged Side Chick On Instagram

7 hours ago

Stop Bashing Women For The Wrong Reasons – Toke Makinwa Advises

7 hours ago

Buhari’s Son Yusuf Set To Marry Daughter Of Emir – Report

1 day ago
Back to top button