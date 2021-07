PHOTOS: Interior Of BBNaija House For Season 6 Contestants

Below are pictures showing the interior of the house where contestants in Season 6 of Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show will say.

The contestants will spend 72 days in the house and leave on October 3.

The male contestants were yesterday unveiled as the show kicked off.

The females will be unveiled today.

The winner of the show will leave home with N90 million.