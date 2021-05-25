News

PHOTO Story: South-West Leaders Visit Buhari

Damola Areo2 hours ago
6

Southwest APC Leaders visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night to commiserate with him over the death in a plane crash of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers.

In the picture (right below) are from far left former National Vice Chairman, South-West of APC, Chief Pius Akinyelure; former Interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; President Muhammadu Buhari; former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd) and veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
6

Related Articles

Coronavirus: Suspected Killer Of Afenifere Leader's Daughter Test Positive

Open Grazing: Garba Shehu Not Speaking For President – Akeredolu

2 hours ago
police

No Station Was Set Ablaze In FCT – Police

2 hours ago

EFCC Charges Compliance Officers of Banks on Diligence, Money Laundering

3 hours ago

Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Enugu

4 hours ago
Back to top button