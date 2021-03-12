Petrol Price Hits N212.6 Per Litre

The price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has reached N212.6 per litre. This is according to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, and its new monthly template.

The template which the PPPRA released on Thursday shows that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61 which is usually followed by marketers.

The expected ex-depot price as seen in the template is N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61.

This is despite the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation saying there won’t be any change in the price of PMS in the month of March.

Details later…