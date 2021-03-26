Petrol Could Sell For N234 Per Litre – NNPC GMD

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has hinted on Premium Motor Spirit also known as Petrol selling between N211 and N234 per litre.

Kyari who spoke at the ministerial briefing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday March 25, said the NNPC can no longer bear the burden of underpriced sales of premium motor spirit (PMS).

The NNPC GMD also disclosed that the federal government is working to deepen the auto-gas programme which will serve as alternative to petrol.

He said; “The price could have been anywhere between N211 and N234 to the litre. The meaning of this is that consumers are not paying for the full value of the PMS that we are consuming and therefore someone is paying that cost.

“As we speak today, the difference is being carried in the books of NNPC and I can confirm to you that NNPC may no longer be in a position to carry that burden.

“That is why early last year if you recall, the full deregulation of the PMS market was announced and we have followed this through until we got to September when prices shifted to N145

“As we speak today, I will not say we are in a subsidy regime but we are in a situation where we are trying to exit this subsidy or underpriced sale of PMS until we get in terms with the full value of the product in the market.

“Today, PMS sells across our borders anywhere above N300 at any of our neighbours. And in some places, it is up to N500 and N550 to the litre.

“In some countries, the Nigerian fuel is their primary fuel. We are supplying almost everybody in the West African region, so it is very difficult to continue this because we have our own issues and that is why the eventual exit from this is completely inevitable.

“When that will happen, I do not know. But I know that engagements are going on. The government is very concerned about the natural impact of price increases on transportation and other consumer segments of our society and as soon as those engagements are taken to logical conclusion, I am sure that the market price of PMS will be allowed to play at the right time”

Kyari further revealed that petrol is currently being subsidised at the cost between N100 and N120 billion on monthly basis. The NNPC GMD said government was being considerate of actual impact of the price increase on Nigerians, but also added that market forces must be allowed to determine the pump price of petrol in the country.