Peter Okoye Slams Sanwo-Olu As Thugs Attack EndSARS Protesters

Singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has slammed Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State after thugs attacked EndSARS protesters in the state.

Lagos which has been dubbed the epicenter of the protest against police brutality saw protesters dispersed by thugs brandishing dangerous weapon.

Reacting to the incident, Peter Okoye who has been supporting the protest took to social media to slam Sanwo-Olu.

He tweeted: “@jidesanwoolu we are so disappointed! Under your watch! Right in front of the government house with the government owned bus! God is watching. We move aggressively.”

Thugs also disrupted the protest in Abuja on Thursday with several cars damaged in the process.