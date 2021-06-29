Peter Obi Hails Ozigbo On Emerging Anambra PDP Gov Candidate

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has congratulated Valentine Ozigbo for emerging the PDP governorship candidate in the November 6 election in the state.

Obi, in a series of tweets, urged members of the party to come together and use their strength to unite the party ahead of the future of the state.

He said, “I congratulate Mr Val Ozigbo on his victory in the just concluded primaries and other contestants that participated in the election for their hard work and sacrifices.

“I thank the National Chairman, who, together with his leadership, has remained neutral. I congratulate the @OfficialPDPNig family in Anambra state who has given the state the most peaceful and organised selection process.

“I also call on the PDP in the state and beyond to pull together as a family towards a journey of building a better Anambra State for our children’s future.”