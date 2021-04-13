Peruzzi Opens Up On Rumours Of Sleeping With Chioma

Singer Peruzzi has opened up on rumours that he slept with Chioma Avril Rowland, the fiancee of his record label boss Davido.

Peruzzi who spoke to journalist Chude Jideonwo said he couldn’t have done such because he has benefited a lot from Davido.

“Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? ”

According to the 31-year-old singer, the rumors have made him more careful about what goes on around him.

“Even if you hate me as a person, what did Davido do to you? Anyway, right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me,” Peruzzi added.