People Will Respect You For Joining APC, Buhari Tells Ayade, Matawalle

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday at State House, Abuja, received the Governors of Cross River and

Zamfara States, who recently left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The new APC members, Governors Ben Ayade and Bello Matawalle, were accompanied to the event by the Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, and Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

President Buhari handed the flags of the party to the two Governors, raised their hands aloft, and declared:

“This is one of the happiest times for us in this party. For you to have the courage to leave your constituencies speak a lot. I wish Nigerians will reflect about it.

“I congratulate you for leaving your constituencies for our great party. We lost many states at the last election, which is unusual for a ruling party. But we did it to prove that we are a tolerant group. We wanted to demonstrate that we respect individuals.

“We emphasized that we respect our people. That was why we insisted on free and fair elections. Leaders should show honesty and respect for their followers.”

President Buhari added that the coming of the two Governors to APC was very important to the party, adding:

“To be principled and identify your objectives is a great quality that should endear us to our people. Your people will respect you more for having the courage to come to APC at your own time. Nobody forced you, but you believe it is the best way to serve your people. I value your decision.”

Governor Mai Mala Buni said the Governors joined APC in appreciation of the good works the President was doing for the country, and also announced that ward, local government and state congresses of the party would start from July 31, 2021.

He said the congresses were shifted for one week, because the initial dates clashed with Sallah festivities.