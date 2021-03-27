People Used To Free Money Threatening My 2023 Ambition – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he will not allowed his secretary and term ambition to hinder his fight against corruption.

Makinde said this at the public presentation of two books written by the immediate past Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan Professor Temitope Alonge.

He said some people who have been benefiting from the loopholes he has blocked are threatening his 2023 ambition.

Makinde said, “Is it all rosy? No. There are people within the system that are used to free money and they are still there.

“And all they can say to me is that I am messing with their honey pots and have blocked loopholes they are making money from.

“They do threaten me on 2023 ambition, saying I will come back again but I may or may not; that is the news for them. I will ensure that those loopholes remain blocked.”