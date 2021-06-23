People Taking Advantage Of #TwitterBan As Blackmail Weapon – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said some Nigerians are taking advantage of the Twitter Ban to blackmail the Federal Government.

Keyamo said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

This was in reaction to questions that his All Progressives Congress rose to power through social media.

“As a political party APC, can you tell us examples when we tried to use social media platforms to set the country ablaze?,” Keyamo asked, adding “we should not be blackmailed into a corner and behave as if we are acting against our own principles.

“We are not talking about stifling free speech. People have been using this as a blackmail weapon that we rode to power using social media. That is blackmail because we need to set specific examples where we use social media to undermine the territorial integrity and peace and unity of Nigeria,”

“Nobody is saying that people should not use social media platforms, nobody is saying that we should not call government officials to question. Nobody is saying that you should not even abuse us but is it right for you to go to social media and promote false stories that are capable of turning one part of the country against another?” he added.