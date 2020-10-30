People Now Lay Cures On Me After Praying In Mosques – Aisha Yesufu

Activist Aisha Yesufu has said that people now proceed to lay curses on her after they finish saying their prayers in mosques.

This is as a result of her support of the EndSARS protests against police brutality which took a turn against the administration of President Muhammadu Buharui.

A picture of Aisha Yesufu taken at the protest ground in Abuja became a morale booster to the protesters.

Taking to social media days after the street demonstrations ended, Aisha Yesufu revealed how she’s now perceived out there.

”Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria,” she tweeted