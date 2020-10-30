People Now Lay Cures On Me After Praying In Mosques – Aisha Yesufu

Activist Aisha Yesufu has said that people now proceed to lay curses on her after they finish saying their prayers in mosques.
This is as a result of her support of the EndSARS protests against police brutality which took a turn against the administration of President Muhammadu Buharui.
A picture of Aisha Yesufu taken at the protest ground in Abuja became a morale booster to the protesters.
Taking to social media days after the street demonstrations ended, Aisha Yesufu revealed how she’s now perceived out there.
”Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria,” she tweeted
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.