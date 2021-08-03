Pensioners Applaud Buhari Over Paid Arrears

Pensioners in the country, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners have written a letter of appreciation and commendation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for payment of major part of their backlog entitlements.

In the letter signed by Elder Actor Zal, General Secretary of the association, the pensioners described President

Buhari as a leader “who listens to the yearnings and aspirations” of his subjects, noting that this was evidenced by “the deliberate efforts being put in place by your government to put smiles on the faces of our members.”

Text of the letter below:

“The leadership and entire members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners wishes to express her profound appreciation to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the release of enabling circular for the payment of the consequential adjustment of pension and the immediate release of funds for the payment of the accrued two years arrears.

“Despite the economic odds, the moment the circular was released, the President through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) commenced payment to pensioners nationwide by the initial release of 12 months in June, and another payment of six months in July, leaving the balance of six months pending. We do sincerely hope that the balance will be cleared in due course.

“The Union notes with great nostalgia the deliberate efforts being put in place by your government to put smiles on the faces of our members nationwide and we are appreciatively indebted to your government.

“This singular action of yours goes to attest to the fact that you are, indeed, a listening President who listens to the yearnings and aspirations of your subjects.

“We cannot thank you enough.”