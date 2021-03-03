Pele Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Brazil football legend, Pele, on Tuesday received his first dose of the COVID-19 and described it as an “unforgettable day”.

The 80-year-old revealed this on his social media pages, along with a picture of him receiving the shot.

Although Pele did not disclose where the dose was administered, he has been staying at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Brazil one year ago.

“Today is an unforgettable day I received the vaccine!

“The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine,” Pele said.

Less than 4% of Brazil’s population has been vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

The country has the second highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, nearing 260,000 victims.