Pele Hails Ronaldo For Breaking His Goalscoring Record

Brazil football legend, Pele has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after he surpassed his goalscoring record last night.

Ronaldo surpassed the record by scoring his 770th goal in Juventus 3-1 win against Cagliari last night.

Reacting, Pele, in a post via his Instagram handle, congratulated Ronaldo, adding that he admired the 36-year-old, but his only regret was not being able to give him a hug.

“@cristiano, life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having! I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone.

“Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

Pele had stated on his own Instagram account that he heads the all-time scoring list with 1,283 goals.

