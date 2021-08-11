Peace Has Returned To Our Party – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said peace has returned to the party after a deal was brokered between governors on the platform and the Board of Trustees, BOT.

This was after an attempt to unseat Uche Secondus as national chairman of the party failed.

The party’s convention which was earlier scheduled for December has now been brought forward to October.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan who spoke to Daily Independent also said peace has also returned to the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Uche Secondus.

He said the NWC members who had earlier resigned their position have promised to work together as a family in the interest of the party.

He said the party is now repositioned to face the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defeat it in the 2023 general elections.

“With today’s development, peace has returned to the PDP. Those who have grievances have also united as a family within the NWC. We are now on the same page, back together as one in the NWC. Nobody is talking about resignation again with this peace move”.

“The party is being re-invented to take up its challenges and defeat the APC in future elections,” he said.