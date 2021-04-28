PDP Willing To Work With The President On Insecurity – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is willing to work with the President on insecurity.

He said this in a statement in which he lamented the rising insecurity in the country which has gotten worse in the past few days.

“Even those of us in the opposition party recognise the fact we can only exist if we continue to have a country,” said Mr Saraki.

“Thus, we are willing to cooperate with the government in finding solutions to this problem.”

He said he was worried about violence, kidnapping, and terrorism recorded on Monday in Anambra, Kaduna, Yobe, Niger, Lagos, and many parts of the country.

The ex-senate president reiterated the need for Mr Buhari to convene a meeting of all who could help find solutions to the problem.

“The people include former presidents and heads of state, serving and former chief justices, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly.

“Others include serving and former heads of security agencies, traditional rulers with relevant experience, leaders of the private sector, development partners and friends of Nigeria in the international community,” he said.