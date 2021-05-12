PDP Urges Unity, Patriotism At Eid-el-Fitr

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has felicitated with Nigerians on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and urged them to use the opportunity to unite in confronting the challenges facing our nation.

The party stressed that the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance and inner peace embodied in the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan should continue to guide us as a people to face and overcome the challenges of life, particularly the evils confronting our nation today.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity ecretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement said, “As a people, we are faced by all sorts of new surge in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness and insensitivity in governance as well as the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to also use the occasion to pray for the nation as well as show love to one another, especially the downtrodden and the victims of the scourge of terrorism and banditry in our nation.

“The party charges Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to keep their trust in God’s infinite mercy at this critical time.

“The PDP wishes Nigerian a pleasant Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”