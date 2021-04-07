PDP To Reconcile Makinde, Fayose Towards Winning South-West

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation and as it affects South West Zonal Congress of the party.

The NWC resolved as follows: “That beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South-West.

“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde, and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.

“The NWC will meet on the the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours,” a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan read.