PDP To Onochie: Stop This Denial, You Are A Member of APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, for denying that she’s a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Onochie had said she stopped being a member of the ruling party immediately after the 2019 elections. This was when she appeared before the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday.

In reaction, the PDP said, “Nigerians were amused to watch @Laurestar, a nationally known @OfficialAPCNg front runner, as she spewed falsehood before the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on @inecnigeria in denial of her membership of the APC.

“With her lies, Onochie, a die in the wool APC member, whose name appears as number 2 on the ward 4 register of the APC in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State, has further demonstrated her lack of integrity to be trusted with the position of a national commissioner in INEC.

“Onochie in her escapade in the Senate, may have forgotten that the lawmakers and Nigerians in general are aware of her subsisting oath filed in a pending suit in court affirming her membership of the @OfficialAPCNg, which she further reinforced and adopted under cross-examination in the same matter very recently.

“With such proclivity to desperate denials in the face of the truth, allowing @Laurestar, anywhere near @inecnigeria, would pollute the commission as well as the conduct of elections by the commission.

“Now that the facts of @Laurestar’s partsanship has been further laid bare before the @NGRSenate, the @OfficialPDPNig urges the Senator Gaya Committee on @inecnigeria to stand on the side of the constitution and the sanctity of our electoral process by outrightly rejecting the nomination of @Laurestar as @inecnigeria Commissioner.”