PDP To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting On Thursday

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be holding an emergency National Executive Committee meeting today.

The party disclosed this on social media, giving the venue to be at its secretariat on Abuja

“The @OfficialPDPNig, will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

“Venue: NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja,” a statement said.

More to follow…