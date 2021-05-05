PDP To Commence Zonal Stakeholders’ Consultations…As NWC Receives Prof. Jerry Gana

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is set to commence consultations with critical stakeholders across the six geo-political zones in furtherance of its democratic efforts to rescue our nation from misrule.

The party is also working on templates that will enable it to, within the ambits of laws, further harness suggestions from Nigerians on democratic means to tackle the festering insecurity, guarantee the safety of life and property as well as restore our national stability and cohesiveness.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this at the PDP national secretariat on Wednesday, while receiving former Minister of Information and National Orientation and founding National Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana, who recently returned to the party.

Uche Secondus stressed that main objective of the PDP is to rescue the nation from misrule adding that it was imperative to tap from the wealth of experience of leaders like Prof. Gana.

“The main objective of the PDP is to rescue our nation from collapse. Our country is threatened and this is not a joke. We are confronted with a guerrilla warfare and the very foundation of our country is being threatened. That is why the PDP is leading the charge in seeking solution to the ugly situation our nation has been plunged into by the APC”, the National Chairman said.

Stating that the party is glad that Prof. Gana was back to its fold, the National Chairman urged him to deploy his wealth of experience and intellect in the collective quest of well-meaning Nigerians to forge a direction for the nation.

Earlier during the visit, Prof. Gana emphasized that Nigeria “is in a dire strait” adding that all hands must be on the deck to rescue the nation.

According to him, “Nigeria is on the brinks. The economy is stagnated. There is insecurity everywhere. Nigerians are beginning to doubt our nationhood. The political answer to the situation today is for PDP to take back power. Nigerians do not deserve what we are going through today. We must take decisive steps that will help rescue our nation”.

Prof. Gana commended the UchenSecondus-led leadership of the party for its efforts in stabilizing the party adding that he was happy to be back to the fold.