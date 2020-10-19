PDP sweeps all seats in Bauchi LG poll

The Peoples Democratic Party has won all 20 chairmanship and 20 deputy chairmanship positions as well as the 323 councillorship seats, in the Bauchi State local government election held on Saturday.

The LGA election was last held in Bauchi State 12 years ago.

The 20 elected chairmen and their deputies were issued their Certificates of Return by the Chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission, Dahiru Tata, at the commission’s headquarters on Sunday.

The council leaders were later sworn in at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi on Sunday.

The oath of office and oath of allegiance were administered to them by Justice Hamidu Kunaza, who represented the Bauchi State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Umar.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, warned the council leaders against indolence and corrupt practices in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “What the people of Bauchi want is work, service, infrastructure. I assure you, we are going to give you autonomy to give you the little resources that you need.

“You must work with us to free resources in your local councils. Ghost workers that are taking our money at the primary level, especially the primary health care, primary education and even local workers, must be freed.

“Don’t go and create your own ghost workers because that is the circle of corruption that we inherited. Everybody that becomes a chairman or councilor will have his own number of ghost workers that will bring money to him at home. I know by your pedigree, you will not do that.

