PDP Slams Buhari For Signing PIB Into Law

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Petroleum Industrial Bill, PIB.

The party stated that Buhari’s action shows a disdain and insensitivity to the suffering of the people of Niger Delta.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement titled, “PDP Berates Buhari For Signing PIB Despite Public Outcry…Says Action Confirms President Lacks Regard for Nigerians.”

The statement read, “The PDP berates President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring the outcry by Nigerians across board not to sign the offensive, repugnant and anti-people Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), as passed by the National Assembly into law.

“The party notes that the signing of the law, despite widespread public rejection, amounts to an endorsement of imposition and further confirms that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress have no iota of respect for the people as well as the tenets of democracy as a system of government.

“By his action, President Buhari has only authenticated that he is not a listening leader and that the APC and its leaders are only out to trample on the will of Nigerians for their selfish interests.

“In putting his hands to endorse the obnoxious bill, even with its distasteful, paltry &provocative 3 per cent revenue to oil-producing communities, President Buhari and the APC have again displayed disdain and insensitivity to the sufferings of the people of the Niger Delta.

“The PDP holds that such is the height of contempt to oil-producing communities, particularly in the face of the challenges which they face as a result of oil exploration.

“Noting that Mr. President could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request that it is made to address the demands of the oil-producing communities, our party fears that the new law cannot guarantee the desired stability and development in the oil and gas sector as well as respite in the Niger Delta region.

“If anything, the Act, as signed by President Buhari, is a dangerous recipe for avoidable crisis in the sector.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to salvage the situation by immediately forwarding an amendment bill to the National Assembly to reflect the true wishes and aspirations of every segment of our nation.”