PDP Slams Buhari For Ignoring Lekki Shooting In Speech

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the party’s publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP slammed Buhari for glossing over the Lekki toll gate shooting in his speech.

“Our party and, indeed, all lovers of peace in our country, were shocked that Mr. President glossed over the immediate trigger of violent protests – the widely condemned killing at the Lekki Toll Gate by security operatives. A situation which created a global concern and drew the attention of the world to the abuse of human rights going on in our country under his watch,” it read in part.

The PDP also slammed Buhari for not paying attention to the demand for an investigation into the shooting.

It added that “Nigerians had expected that Mr. President will provide the lead for the much-needed overhauling of our security architecture to meet the demands of professionalism and respect for rules of engagement.”