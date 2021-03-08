PDP Slam Abiodun Over Plans To Use Keke As Ambulance

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Governor Dapo Abiodun’s plans to use tricycle as ambulances in primary health care centres in the state is an avenue to swindle tax payers’ money.

The party said Ogun has been compromised on “the platter of unpardonable mockery by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.“

This is contained in a statement issued by Akinloye Bankole and made available to newsmen.

Bankole alleged that “it is just another orchestrated magic by an extremely wicked government to swindle the state.”

The statement reads: “As a reasonable political organization, our great party still keeps wondering why any government, in all honesty, would keep showcasing deliberate deceit in order to appear busy in delivering dividends of responsive government to the people. Can anybody explain the possibility of an emergency bed stretcher fitting into this Keke Ambulance with full paramedics in attendance?

“Also, it is fundamentally necessary for the people to be equipped with the knowledge that the chassis of the much celebrated Keke NAPEP are not long and strong enough to carry a bed stretcher.

“For us as a party, we are convinced that the government under the watchful eyes of Prince Dapo Abiodun has, just as it has always done, supervised another flight of taxpayers’ money into some private vaults outside the state. He has again committed the state’s funds into another wasteful bazaar.

“Ordinarily, providing ambulances for rural medical needs, especially at this time for the people, may not be entirely out of place given the harsh reality of covid-19 and its marks. We are, however, very certain that a sincere and sensitive government would dispassionately think of better vehicles with stronger and longer chassis that can serve the purpose of providing community health care.

“In any case, it is quite clear the ruling government is determined to serve some interests with Ogun state commonwealth. Hence, we wonder why the purchase of ambulances takes priority attention over widespread insecurity currently going on across the state.

“We feel very sad that despite all the socio-economic hardship the people have been made to go through, in recent times, the insensitive APC government still chooses to throw all known milk of sympathy and compassion for the public good to the dogs by deceiving the people,” the party said.