PDP Schedules South West Zonal Congress Next Monday

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after further comprehensive deliberations on issues of concern in the South West zonal chapter of the PDP resolves as follows:

That the South West Zonal Congress of our great party is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021 in Oshogbo, Osun state capital.

The PDP national leadership assures of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the South-West zone.

The PDP urge all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the Southwest and the nation at large to be accordingly guided.

The PDP commends the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by our leaders and critical stakeholders in the South West in the deliberation of issues related to the zone.