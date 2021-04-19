PDP Says Victory in Rivers LG Polls Shows Supremacy

The PDP says its sweeping victory in the 23 local government areas as well as the 319 wards in Rivers state, is a further demonstration of its political supremacy and repositioning to take back its dominant position in the affairs of our nation at the centre, come 2023.

The party asserts that the overwhelming victory in a state like Rivers, with its egalitarian population and political exposure further confirms that parties like the fizzling and shambolic APC and its leaders have lost all footholds not only in the state but also in the South-South region and the nation at large.

The PDP says the election has shown that the APC only exists in the empty boasts of their few disoriented leaders, who have lost credence in the sight of the people and are only hanging around waiting for President Buhari to complete his second and final term in office

The party said this in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement said, “Moreover, the PDP’s wholesale electoral victory is a reaffirmation of the popularity and acceptance of Wike in his unprecedented development of the state in all sectors in line with the manifesto and ideology of the PDP.

“The PDP congratulates Wike, the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors as well as the people of Rivers state for the triumph of democracy in the state.

“The party urges the newly elected council officials to emulate Wike and hit the ground running in the development of the state in line with the vision of the governor and the PDP.”