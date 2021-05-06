PDP Releases Guidelines For Lagos LG Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has released guidelines for aspirants contesting on its platform for Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in July 24 Local Government election in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the PDP Chairman in Lagos, Adedeji Doherty on Thursday.

He said the party has set up a 10-member Election Committee headed by Mr Setonji Koshedo and an 11-member screening committee headed by a legal practitioner, Folake Philips.

Doherty said the party will begin sales of nomination forms on May 7 and close on May 14, while May 18 is the last day for the submission of nomination forms.

Doherty said the party’s screening of chairmanship and councillorship aspirants would hold on May 20, while all appeals arising from the screening would be heard on May 21.

The chairman said that May 25 had been scheduled for ward congresses/councillorship primaries, while appeals arising from the congresses would be heard on May 26.

He said that May 28 has been scheduled for Local Government congresses/chairmanship primaries, while appeals arising from the congresses would be heard on May 29.

He said the submission of Names of candidates to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) would be May 31.

According to him, a male chairmanship aspirant would pay a sum of N150,000 comprising N100,000 for LASIEC form, N30,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and N20,000 for Nomination form.

He said that a male vice-chairmanship would pay a sum of N100,000 comprising N50,000 for LASIEC form, N30,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and N20,000 for Nomination form.

The chairman added that a male councillorship aspirant would pay a sum of N50,000 comprising N30,000 for LASIEC form, N10,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and N10,000 for Nomination form.

Doherty said that a female chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillorship aspirant would only pay a sum of N25,000, N20,000 and 15,000 respectively for the Nomination forms.

The chairman said that payments for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms would be made by all male aspirants for posts of chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors.

He noted that only those who came out tops at the respective primaries would go ahead to make payments for the LASIEC forms.

Doherty, said all female aspirants in line with LASIEC directives, would only be making payments for expression of interest forms for whatever posts they intended vying for.

He said all aspirants are expected to present the receipt of payment or any verifiable evidence of payment of fees upon collection of nomination forms from their local government area chairmen/chairperson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASIEC rolled out timetable and guidelines to political parties for the conduct of the election in the state.

NAN also reports that on May 3, the All Progressives Congress released guidelines for its aspirants. (NAN)