PDP Reacts On Possible Shift Of A-Court Judgment In Jegede, Akeredolu Case

The judgment on the case brought before the appeal court by People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, against the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has indications that it may be shifted.

There are also talks that a minister and even the APC are trying to unseat Governor Akeredolu due to his stance on herdsmen and his solid backing of the Amotekun Corps.

Reacting to the possible shift on the verdict, the Ondo Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, said: “It is not true, nothing like that from our camp here.

“It is the APC and Akeredolu camp that are trying to mount pressure on the Panel through the CJN. But we believe in the judges, they are capable and will do justice accordingly. We don’t need to put pressure on the judges to postpone the judgement.