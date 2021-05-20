PDP Reacts As Ayade Dumps Party For APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has wished Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State well on his defection from the party.

Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday after meeting six governors of the party in his office.

He based his decision on the need to position his party in alliance with the government at the centre.

The PDP, through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, wished him well and urged members of the party to maintain the structure of the party in the state.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the decamping of the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

“Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross River to immediately pull together and ensure that all structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.”