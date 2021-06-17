PDP Provided No Solution To Farmers, Herders Crisis – Presidency

The Presidency has on Wednesday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying it provided no solution to the crisis between farmers and herders.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also slammed the communique issued by the governors of the party after a meeting in Akwa Ibom State.

According to Shehu: “When the governors claim a lack of federal institutions’ money pouring into their States’ coffers is an affront to democracy, constitutionalism, and federalism, they fail to mention the ugliest trend against the integrity of Nigeria comes by own hands with their refusal to support the Federal Government’s earnest desire to reinstate the local government as the third tier and finding a lasting solution to farmer-herder conflicts costing the nation lives and livestock.

“This initiative brings rights and support for generations of all ages to bring solutions to challenges that different communities of our country have faced but the PDP governors reject it – denying all Nigerians their constitutional right to live and work in any state of the Federation – preferring to appeal to ethnic division and hatred rather than support the first practical solution offered since independence.”

The statement further stated that the governors communique “was a spectacular demonstration to the people of Nigeria as to why this party and its representatives should not be entrusted with national leadership of our country any time soon.”

Continuing, it said: “In bemoaning the decision by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) not to make contributions to the Federation Account, the governors appear to believe NNPC can spend the same money twice: once on the petroleum subsidy – which they all support – and then on their States via the Federation Account.

“NNPC is a trustee for the nation – and this means it must manage its finances with prudence and for the long-term to safeguard the financial support it bestows on our country.

“What the governors are asking of NNPC is to ‘break the bank’ for their own profligate political ends.”