PDP Mourns Ex-Deputy Senate President, Mantu

…NWC reschedules today’s meeting in his honour…… To meet tomorrow

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is heartbroken over the death of one of its leading elders, a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Nasir Mantu.

Our party is indeed devastated and inconsolable over this huge tragedy which have befallen not only the PDP but our entire nation, Nigeria, at large.

Senator Mantu was a highly resourceful leader, an excellent lawmaker, exemplary democrat and dazzling political mobiliser; a very humble and detribalized statesman, who spent his life in innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and economic development of our dear fatherland.

The PDP recalls the incalculable contributions by Senator Mantu, who brought his love for the nation as well as his skills to bear in the Senate where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Information as well as the Deputy Senate President.

As the Deputy Senate President, Senator Mantu played key roles in stabilizing the Senate for greater legislative productivity. His political dexterity as the Chairman of Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and from 2003 to 2007, laid the strong foundation for successful reviews of the constitution to reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

Senator Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels.

Above all, Senator Mantu was a good man, a God-fearing soul, who spared nothing in ensuring the wellbeing of others above personal pursuits.

Senator Mantu’s death is indeed a big blow to our party, but we draw solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and made impart in his calling as a patriot.

Given that the PDP grieves at this moment, the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) earlier slated for today, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in honour of Senator Mantu.

Our party commiserates with the Mantu family, the PDP fold in Plateau state, the people of Plateau Central as well as the entire state. The PDP also prays to God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed and to the bereaved, the fortitude to bear this huge loss.